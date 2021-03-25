PANTERA - Previously Unheard "DIMEBAG" DARRELL ABBOTT Audio Interview From 1992 Surfaces

A never-before-published interview with "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott from 1992, has been made available online courtesy of The Tapes Archive, and can be heard below.

At the time of this interview in 1992, "Dimebag" was 25 years old and was out on tour in support of Pantera’s album, Vulgar Display Of Power. In the interview, Dimebag talks about his guitar trick that he wants everyone to learn; how Randy Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen, and Ace Frehley were his influences; how great his dad was; and how Pantera writes their music.

The interview was conducted by Pete Prown. Pete is currently Music Editor at Vintage Guitar Magazine. His work has appeared in Guitar Shop, Guitar for the Practicing Musician, and Guitar Player magazine, among other titles.

Tragically, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, was shot to death onstage during a Damageplan concert on December 8, 2004 at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio by a 25-year-old ex-Marine. That individual murdered four people and wounded three others, before being killed by police officer James D. Niggemeyer, who arrived on the scene minutes after the bloody rampage started.