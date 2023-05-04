PANTERA, ROB ZOMBIE & ALICE COOPER, W.A.S.P., VOLBEAT And Many More Participate In Live Nation's Annual Concert Week Featuring $25 All-In Tickets

Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists.

The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today’s biggest acts across a wide variety of genres. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes - from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas.

Artists of interest to BraveWords readers involved with Concert Week include: Avatar, Avenged Sevenfold, Babymetal & Dethklok, Beartooth & Trivium, Bret Michaels, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Dream Theater, Ghost, Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top, Mudvayne, Pantera, Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper, Shinedown, Volbeat, and W.A.S.P., amongst others.

How Concert Week Works: From May 10th - 16th, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday, May 9th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10 AM ET through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.