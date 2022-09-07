PARADISE LOST Part Ways With Drummer WALTTERI VÄYRYNEN; Replacement Announced

British gothic metal band, Paradise Lost, have announced that their drummer, Waltteri Väyrynen, has parted ways with the band.

Says Paradise Lost: "We wish him all the best for the future. 🤘We welcome Guido Montanarini from Strigoi who will be taking up the drum stool for our upcoming European tour."

Says Waltteri: "Dear fans and friends, I'm sad to announce that I'm leaving my position as the drummer of Paradise Lost. It's been an incredible journey and I'm insanely proud to have been a part of this legendary band's history, playing hundreds of shows across the globe and recording the last two studio albums.

It needs to be emphasized that my decision involves absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever and I will forever consider the guys in the band my friends and I'm gonna miss them all dearly.

I'd like to express my gratitude to Nick, Greg, Steve, Aaron, the management and the crew for everything and making me feel like home for the past 7 and a half years. Last but not least; thanks to all the fans around the world for your support over the years, it means everything to me!

I wish the band all the best in their future endeavours and I'm looking forward to hearing which direction they are heading next. As for myself, I guess you'll hear from me soon so this is not a goodbye.

Cheers everyone!"



Paradise Lost will launch their European Tour 2022 on October 5 in Utrecht, Netherlands. The band have announced Hangman's Chair as support for the trek, except in Spain - where they'll be joined by Obsidian Kingdom.

Dates are listed below. Get tickets here.

Dates:

October

5 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

7 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

8 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

9 - Katowice, Poland - P23

11 - Plzeň-město, Czechia - Šeříkovka

12 - Bratislava I, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

13 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

14 - Parma, Italy - Campus Music Industry

15 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

17 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

19 - Murcia, Spain - Garage Beat Club

20 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

22 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

24 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie Artefact

25 - Paris, France - Trabendo

26 - Sint-niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

28 - Aarhus, Denmark - Fonden Voxhall

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

November

1 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

2 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken

4 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

7 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

8 - Tampere, Finland - Ravintola Klubi

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

10 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

11 - Rīga, Latvia - Palladium Riga

12 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Kablys

13 - Lublin, Poland - Polish Radio Lublin