PARADISE LOST - Symphony For The Lost Available As Limited Edition Double LP Picture Disc

Paradise Lost has announced the 2024 Double LP Picture Disc in Gatefold Sleeve release of Symphony For The Lost. This Limited Edition is held to 475 copies. Order yours now at this location.

Symphony For The Lost is a live album originally released in 2015. It was recorded at the Plovdiv Theater in Bulgaria, accompanied by the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra. This album features an epic performance of the band's hits, fusing dark metal with the majesty of a symphony orchestra. The unique atmosphere and powerful performance make Symphony For The Lost a memorable listening experience for fans of metal and classical music.

Artwork and tracklisting:

LP Side A

"Tragic Idol"

"Last Regret"

"Your Own Reality"

"Over The Madness"

LP Side B

"Joys Of Emptiness"

"Victim Of The Past"

"Soul Courageus"

"Gothic"

LP Side C

"The Enemy"

"Erased"

"Isolate"

"Faith Divides Us, Death Unites us"

LP Side D

"One Second"

"True Belief"

"Say Just Words"

"The Last Time"