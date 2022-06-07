PARKWAY DRIVE Release Music Video For New Song "Glitch"

Australia's Parkway Drive have steadily evolved from metal underdogs to festival-headlining behemoth, off the back of close to 20 gruelling years, six critically and commercially acclaimed studio albums (all of which achieved Gold status in their home nation), three documentaries, one live album, nearly a billion total streams, and many, many thousands of shows.

Today, they have shared the video for the brand new single "Glitch". The song explores the things that our minds experience when we are not awake - but not yet asleep - the world of night terrors and sleep paralysis. It also marks the first new material from the band since 2018's Reverence

"Parkway Drive have always walked the line of balancing the light and the dark, and 'Glitch' is no exception," the band shares. "Sonically, we aimed to create a dark, heavy, and unnerving journey while still crafting a melody that burrows its way into your mind. Lyrically, the song deals with the phenomenon of night terrors and sleep paralysis. We all know the power our minds possess, but true terror manifests when your mind and all its fears takes physical control of your body. The glitch in your brain, where nightmares and reality cross."

Stay tuned for more from Parkway Drive.

Lineup:

Winston McCall — Vocals

Luke Kilpatrick — Guitar

Jeff Ling — Guitar

Jia O'Connor — Bass

Ben Gordon — Drums