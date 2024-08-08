PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS - One Hand Clapping Rare Documentary & Bonus Features Coming To Cinemas Worldwide

Trafalgar Releasing and Mercury Studios announced today an opportunity for audiences to step back in time to 1974 and witness the magic of Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping. A captivating documentary, filmed on video tape capturing the look and feel of the time, exploring their historic recording session at Abbey Road Studios, will premiere as an exclusive cinema event beginning September 26. This behind-the-scenes look delves into the making of the acclaimed One Hand Clapping album, featuring rare footage, interviews with the band, insights from the creative team, and more. Relive iconic Wings hits, a reimagined Beatles classic, and captivating performances on the big screen

"It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did. We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.” - Paul McCartney

In addition to the full documentary directed by David Litchfield, the event will feature the previously unreleased Backyard Sessions, showcasing Paul McCartney on acoustic guitar performing beloved tracks from his catalog. Highlights include the previously unreleased song "Blackpool" and covers of personal favorites like "Twenty Flight Rock," the song he played for John Lennon during their first meeting. The screenings also boast an exclusive filmed introduction by Paul McCartney and previously unseen Polaroid photographs from the sessions.

Tickets for Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping will be available beginning Friday, August 16 at onehandclapping.film. Fans are encouraged to sign up for additional information.

"We are looking forward to bringing the legendary music of Paul McCartney to the big screen and offering fans a front-row seat to his enduring legacy," said Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing. "This cinematic experience will transport audiences back to a golden era of rock and roll while captivating new fans with the magic of this iconic band. It's a must-see event for music lovers of all generations."

“We are excited to be partnering with MPL on the global debut of Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping,” said Amy Freshwater, VP of Acquisitions who secured the film alongside Will White, SVP of Content Sales for Mercury Studios. “We are working closely with MPL to release a brand-new project in honour of the 50th anniversary. Mercury Studios are handling all media sales and are delighted to pair with Trafalgar Releasing for the initial theatrical release as we bring this very special treat to audiences worldwide.”

One Hand Clapping showcased Wings’ new line-up, fresh off their return from Nashville where they recorded the classic single “Junior’s Farm”. Following the sudden departure of Denny Seiwell and Henry McCullough the previous year on the eve of recording the Wings masterpiece, released the year previously, Band on the Run, Paul (vocals, bass, piano, electric piano, Hammond organ, celeste, harmonium, acoustic guitar), Linda (Moog, electric piano, Mellotron, tambourine, backing vocals) and Denny Laine (vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass) were now joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton. Additionally joining the band in the studio were orchestral arranger Del Newman and saxophonist Howie Casey, who had previously played with Paul in Hamburg and would go on to join the Wings touring band.

Opening with an instrumental jam that would become the One Hand Clapping theme song, the intimate film features live-in-studio renditions of Wings classics, including “Live and Let Die”, “Band on the Run”, “Jet” and “My Love”. During the film Paul talks about his enjoyment at working in a band, his writing process and how he thought at 14 he might have a future as a cabaret singer. We hear from band members about their experience of being part of Wings and working with Paul. Paul is seen performing side by side with Linda and there are even some impressive Karate displays by drummer Geoff Britton.

One Hand Clapping serves as a celebration of the enduring legacy of Paul McCartney and Wings. It captured a moment when Wings had found and defined their signature sound – just as Paul had shaped popular culture the decade before with The Beatles, he was doing it once again in the 70s with Wings. This documentary gives an insight into the inner workings of the band as they work and play together in the studio. Regarding the band in their recent album coverage, Pitchfork said “…the version of Wings that McCartney corralled for the One Hand Clapping sessions exhibited the laser focus and playful spontaneity of a tight knit rock’n’roll band that seemed to have put in their 10,000 hours in just a few weeks.”

The film, an intimate look at the recording, originally shot on 1970s videotape, has been scanned and restored at 4K. The between song dialogue has been de-mixed using Wingnut's MAL software and the film features a new Dolby Atmos audio mix by Steve Orchard and Giles Martin.