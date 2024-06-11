PAUL McCARTNEY Is Bringing His 2024 "Got Back" Tour To South America

Paul McCartney will bring his acclaimed "Got Back" tour to South America later this year. Fulfilling his promise to 'get back', Paul will return to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru. His first show of 2024 will take place on October 1 in Montevideo.

With songs like "Hey Jude", "Live and Let Die", "Band on the Run", "Let It Be" and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music – dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

Paul will return for his first live performance in Montevideo in ten years. He has previously performed in Montevideo twice (2012, 2014) and this will be his third time at Estadio Centenario. This will mark his first live performances in Bueno Aires in five years - in 2019 he played at Campo Argentino de Polo. For fans in Córdoba the wait has been even longer as it has been eight years since Paul visited the city. Paul played his first solo show in Argentina in 1993 and has played eight shows there since. Santiago will see him return after five years - he has previously performed in the city four times, starting in 1993. And lastly, Paul will return to Lima after ten years, and this will mark his third time performing in Peru and his second visit to the Estadio Nacional.

Paul launched his Got Back tour in 2022, completing 16 huge shows across the US before performing what the British Times newspaper described as the “best gig ever” with his history-making set at Glastonbury in June 2022. In 2023 Paul performed 18 incredible shows as the Got Back tour rocked through Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Tickets will be on general sale beginning Friday, June 14. All general sale timings are staggered by show - for more information on timings and dates go to PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com.

Dates:

October

1 - Estadio Centenario - Montevideo, Uruguay

5 - River Plate Stadium - Buenos Aires, Argentina

11 - Estadio Monumental - Santiago, Chile

23 - Estadio Mario Kempes - Córdoba, Argentina

27 - Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru