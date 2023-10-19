PAUL RODGERS Explains How He Got JIMMY PAGE To Play Guitar Again Following Death Of LED ZEPPELIN Drummer JOHN BONHAM; Video

In the video below from The Howard Stern Show, Paul Rodgers - best known as the frontman for the bands Free and Bad Company - explains how he got Jimmy Page to once again play guitar following the death of Led Zeppelin's drummer, John Bonham.


Rodgers released Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - on September 22 via Sun Records. Order/save the album here.

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"
"Photo Shooter"
"Midnight Rose"
"Living It Up"
"Dance in the Sun"
"Take Love"
"Highway Robber"
"Melting"

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":



