PAUL RODGERS Explains How He Got JIMMY PAGE To Play Guitar Again Following Death Of LED ZEPPELIN Drummer JOHN BONHAM; Video

In the video below from The Howard Stern Show, Paul Rodgers - best known as the frontman for the bands Free and Bad Company - explains how he got Jimmy Page to once again play guitar following the death of Led Zeppelin's drummer, John Bonham.



Rodgers released Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - on September 22 via Sun Records. Order/save the album here.

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":