PEELING FLESH To Release The G Code Album In September

Slugging their way through the underground with unrelenting force, Oklahoma's slamming brutal death metal titans, Peeling Flesh, announce their new album, The G Code, set to be released on September 6 via Unique Leader Records.

Alongside this announcement, the band has unleashed a bone-crushing new double A-side single “Shoot 2 Kill" and "Perc 3000”, accompanied by a visceral performance video of "Shoot 2 Kill" with the live audio mixed by Buster Odeholm of Humanity's Last Breath.

Stream “Shoot 2 Kill" & "Perc 3000” here and watch the live performance video of "Shoot 2 Kill" below. Pre-orders for 'The G Code' are available now, here

Peeling Flesh, known for their relentless, slamming sonic assault, have crafted The G Code as a definitive statement of their sound. The album pushes the boundaries of slamming brutal death metal with intensified slams and innovative new elements, enriched further by some incredible guest appearances.

Commenting on the album, Peeling Flesh share: “With this new record we feel we’ve really cracked our sound as a band. We wanted to put out something that embodies PF to its fullest but with a fresh angle and we’ve definitely done that… We’ve had some great tours recently that have given us the opportunity to really see what works in the live setting, so we’ve put that into the album’s writing approach too. The slams are the heaviest they’ve EVER been but we’ve tried a few new things. On top of this we’ve brought in some insane guest appearances to add to the mix. We can’t wait to play these jams live! See y’all on the road.”

Peeling Flesh has built a reputation for intense live performances and has amassed a dedicated following in the world of extreme metal. The upcoming release of The G Code'marks a new pinnacle in their discography, promising fans and newcomers alike an onslaught of ferocious brutality.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Shoot 2 Kill"

"Perc 3000" (feat. DJ MRD)

"Concrete Curb Enforcement" (feat.Tim Louth of Cold Hard Truth)

"Full Of Lead "

"Skin Blunt "

"Barbarianism"

"The Fuckening" (feat. Cerebral Incubation)

"The G Code" (feat. Alex Erian & Steve Marois of Despised Icon)

"Creepin’ Out The Cut" (feat. Matti Way Ex - Disgorge/Liturgy/ Abominable Putridity)

Outro

"Shoot 2 Kill" live video:

Catch Peeling Flesh bringing their explosive energy to stages across the US on their Get Rich Die Hard headline run kicking off in August and hitting 25 cities across the country.