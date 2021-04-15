PETE DAVIDSON To Portray JOEY RAMONE In "I Slept With Joey Ramone" Biopic

Netflix and STXfilms have partnered to develop and produce I Slept With Joey Ramone, a biopic chronicling the life of the king of punk starring Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island).

The biopic is directed by Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence, Pete Davidson: Alive from New York and upcoming film I Want You Back) with treatment by Pete Davidson and Jason Orley based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name.

Adam Fogelson, Chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group states: “When you share a bed with someone - and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime - you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band - he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept With Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

The film will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone and with the assistance of Rosegarten Films.

Orley and Davidson previously teamed up on the feature film Big Time Adolescence, which Orley wrote and directed. Orley also directed Davidson’s standup special Alive from New York for Netflix.

I Slept With Joey Ramone continues Netflix’s relationship with STX who produced the Netflix series Rise of Empire: Ottoman, which is produced in collaboration with Karga 7. The companies have previously partnered on other films such as Work It starring Sabrina Carpenter.

Executive Producers: Rory Rosegarten (Everybody Loves Raymond), Pete Davidson, Mickey Leigh, David Spiegelman.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Winter via Getty Images / Marcia Resnick via Getty Images)