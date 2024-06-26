PETE TOWNSHEND On New Music - "THE WHO Never Made Any Money From F*cking Records Anyway"

In a new interview with NME, Pete Townshend talks about his new Quadrophenia ballet, and reveals his thoughts on researching setlists, and if more music and live shows from The Who are likely. An excerpt follows...

NME: Might hologram shows be something in The Who’s future?

Pete Townshend: “If somebody wants to do it I don’t know that I would stop them, but they’re not gonna get me in one of those grids.”

NME ‘Who’ [2019] was a fitting addition to the band’s album canon – what are the chances of there being more?

Townshend: “I don’t think there is. If there was a need or a place for a Who album, could I write the songs for it within six weeks? Of course I fucking could, it’s a piece of cake. The problem is I don’t think Roger wants to do it again. For me it would be a joy because I love writing songs, I love writing to a brief, I love having a commission, I love having a deadline and I love the feedback.

“I was so pleased that the critical response to the last Who album was so positive, I wasn’t expecting that and I was grateful for it and inspired by it. So where I am at the moment is I’m thinking ‘well, I might write the songs and then say to Roger, either you sing on them or I’m gonna put them out as a solo album and Who fans will love me for it.”

NME: Does it make financial sense anymore for major established acts to make new albums?

Townshend: “Haha! It’s never been about the money. The Who never made any money from fucking records anyway. Our managers were criminals. I’d never seen a Who royalty statement prior to our first audit, which we did while we were making Quadrophenia. It emerged that Kit Lambert had stolen all of my Italian publishing royalties to buy himself a palace in Venice. There are black swans in our business, and they’re the ones that always mop up all the money.

“Look at the legendary Jimi Hendrix, I saw him in LA in the last two weeks of his life. He was happy, he was really nice to me, and he hadn’t been always in the past. I said, ‘How you doing?’ and he said, ‘Pete, I’m broke’. He was huge, and he was broke. [But] we didn’t give a fuck about the money. I lived in a little house in Twickenham by the Thames, I was happy to be by the water. I had one car. I had a tiny little studio, I was really happy. I had a beautiful wife, lovely kids, great friends and never wanted for anything really, except some time to myself and some time to have with my family. So today I’ve got a sense that I’m lucky to be here and be fit enough to walk around the block and to work with younger musicians, to do some producing and mentoring.

“I’ve been thinking about whether or not I should try to come in sideways to Kier Starmer and say, ‘Listen, I’m a long-term Labour supporter, and I want to know who the fuck you are’. But,‘No Pete, no Pete, don’t do it, you’ll get used’. Because they use you for whatever it is that they want to use you for. Politicians often use you so that they can blame you for something that really should be blamed on them. So I’m enjoying my life at the moment.”

Read more at NME.

Meet the new generation...

In 1973, guitar-smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote the epic album, Quadrophenia. Recorded by The Who, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name.

Now it’s back - this time as an explosive dance production - Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

Quadrophenia is steeped in the mythology of the 1960s - sharp suits, soul music, vespas and parkas but its themes of lost youth, rebellion, the search for belonging and hunger for social change are just as urgent today. A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, first heard in concert version at The Royal Albert Hall and recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is the backdrop for this adrenaline filled rollercoaster ride.

Choreographer Paul Roberts and Director Rob Ashford bring together some of the UK’s finest creative talent from the worlds of music, theatre, film and dance. With original costumes by renowned British fashion house Paul Smith and Natalie Pryce, projection by Nick Hillel and lighting design by Fabiana Piccioli.

Prepare to be blown away as the power of dance brings a whole new dimension to the raw energy and emotion of one of the UK’s most iconic rock albums.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet

Writer - Pete Townshend

Choreographer - Paul Roberts

Director - Rob Ashford

Orchestration - Rachel Fuller and Martin Batchelar

Costume Design - Paul Smith, Natalie Pryce

Projection - Nick Hillel

Lighting Design - Fabiana Piccioli

Touring the UK before opening at Sadler’s Wells - June 24-July 13.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet UK Tour 2025

May 28 - June 1 - Plymouth, England - Theatre Royal Plymouth

June 10 - 14 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Theatre

June 18 - 21 - Southampton, England - Mayflower Theatre

June 24 - July 13 - London, England - Sadler’s Wells

July 15 - 19 - Salford, England - The Lowry

Tickets on sale

• Patrons Sadler’s Wells from 10 AM, June 28, 2024

• Who Fan Club and Mailing List from 10 AM, July 1, 2024

• General Public from 10 AM, July 5, 2024

Watch a video trailer below, and find more information at modballet.com.