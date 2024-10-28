PETE TOWNSHEND Says He And ROGER DALTREY Have Plans For THE WHO In 2025 - "We’re Both Getting A Bit Creaky, But We Will Definitely Do Something Next Year"

In an interview with the UK’s The Sunday Times in early 2024, legendary singer Roger Daltrey was asked if there will be more from The Who and he said ”I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We (he and Pete Townshend) need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

Now, while speaking with The Standard, Pete Townshend reveals that new plans for The Who are afoot.

“I met with Roger for lunch a couple of weeks ago, says Townshend. "We’re in good form. We love each other. We’re both getting a bit creaky, but we will definitely do something next year.”

Asked if he's talking about a tour or an album, the guitarist adds: “The album side of it… Roger’s not keen. But I would love to do another album and I may try to bully him on that."

On the live side of things, they want to go back to a rawer format. “The last big tours that we’ve done have been with a full orchestra, which was glorious, but we’re now eager to make a noise and make a mess and make mistakes.”

Read the complete interview at The Standard.

The Who recently announces that a special set of stamps has been issued to mark the the band's 60th anniversary.

Royal Mail revealed details of 12 stamps which feature images of some of The Who’s most popular album covers and group shots from some of their live performances.

The album covers are My Generation from 1965 designed by David Wedgbury; Tommy from 1969 designed by Michael McInnerney; Who’s Next from 1971 designed by Ethan Russell and Kosh; Quadrophenia from 1973 designed by Graham Hughes; Who Are You from 1978 designed by Terry O’Neill and Bill Smith; Face Dances from 1981 designed by Sir Peter Blake; Endless Wire from 2006 designed by Richard Evans; and WHO from 2019 designed by Sir Peter Blake.

A miniatures sheet features two group publicity shots and two images of the band’s live performances at the Marquee Club in London in 1967 and the Kings Hall in Belle Vue, Manchester, in 1973.

Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon formed The Who in 1964. Within five years, they went from performing club shows to headlining the Woodstock festival in the US and becoming the biggest box-office draw in the world.

Roger Daltrey said: “The artwork on the album sleeves was almost as important to the success of the record as the music. It’s great to be reminded of them.”

And Pete Townshend added: “Stamp! Stamp! Stamp! It’s what I’ve done on stage all my life, sometimes in the air. At last my stamping, and that of my buddy Roger, has been honoured properly, and will help letters, parcels and birthday cards travel through time and space, just as we have.”

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “With their truly original sound and effortless ability to mix musical styles, The Who are rock royalty. These stamps celebrate one of the UK’s much-loved and revered musical bands who have achieved global popularity for six decades.”

The new Royal Mail special edition stamps celebrating 60 Years of The Who are available to purchase from the Royal Mail website, here.

(Top photo - Rick Guest / NEC Group)