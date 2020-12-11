Philip H. Anselmo's EN MINOR - Orpheum Theater, New Orleans 2020 Performance Available On-Demand Through The Month Of December

En Minor - the Southern gothic/dark Americana project led by Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Scour, etc.) - played a special livestream late last month. The eight-camera, cinematic experience found the ensemble performing at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana. Built in 1918, and opened for Vaudeville in 1921, the magnificent Beaux-Arts-style building is currently the home of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and is prized for its acoustical purity. It was perhaps the most fitting setting to bring the soul of En Minor to life.

Comments Anselmo of the experience, "Just being able to make music with such a talented group is beautiful and overwhelming. Add in the unique and amazing opportunity to play at The Orpheum, and I'm in another galaxy. Love all y'all, big time!"

His bandmates agree.

Kevin Bond: "This was the best experience I've had playing music so far."

Stephen Taylor: "It was a phenomenal experience, and an absolute pleasure working with a first-class group of people. Thanks to all involved with putting this event together, and to the fans of our music."

Steve Bernal: "Watching this show is like looking into a new dimension of Philip's career and seeing some expansive possibilities. The band plays together like an orchestra - tasteful, disciplined, with nuanced dynamics and pacing. The visual and audio qualities are executed at the highest professional level, too.. I'm proud to be a part of it."

Joiner Dover: "With beautiful cinematography and superior sound quality, En Minor has set the bar for all future streaming events!"

Calvin Dover: "The word repeatedly used at The Orpheum was 'surreal' and I couldn't have agreed more...what a truly magical endeavor."

The performance, which includes openers and recent Housecore Records signees Spirit In The Room, will be available on-demand throughout the month. Find stream tickets, packages, and exclusive merch here.

En Minor lineup:

Philip H. Anselmo - vocals, guitars, bass

Kevin Bond - acoustic, electric guitar, bass

Stephen Taylor - guitar

Calvin Dover - keys

Joiner Dover - bass

Steve Bernal - cello

Jimmy Bower - drums

Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez - drums (live)

Paul Webb - guitar (live)

(Top photo - Metal Dave, Live photo - Danin Drahos)