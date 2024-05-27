PHILIP SAYCE Talks Improvisation, Musical Influences, ERIC CLAPTON's Legacy - "He Will Cut You In Half"; Video

Rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Philip Sayce, released his new studio album, The Wolves Are Coming, via Atomic Gemini/Forty Below Records back in February.

Guitar Interactive Magazine has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

Reports of rock and blues' demise are constantly being exaggerated - and Philip Sayce aims to firmly keep it that way with the release of his new album, The Wolves Are Coming. Guitar Interactive Magazine's Jonathan Graham sits down with the Welsh-born-American-Canadian guitarist during his latest UK tour to discuss his brand new full-length release and much more.

Produced by Philip at Station House Studio in Los Angeles, and engineered by Grammy award winner Mark Rains (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker), mixed by Brian Moncarz (Fantastic Negrito, Alice Cooper, Ian Moore), and mastered by Brian Lucey (Lizzo, The Black Keys, Michael Bublé), The Wolves Are Coming features Michael Leasure on drums (Walter Trout, Edgar Winter), Fred Mandel (Queen, Supertramp, Elton John) on keyboards and piano, Bernie Barlow (The Moody Blues, Melissa Etheridge) on background vocals, Aaron Sterling on drums (John Mayer, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift), and Sayce, who provided the vocals, guitars, bass, and piano.

Born in Wales and raised in Toronto, Canada, Philip’s love of the guitar started early. As a teen, Philip was plucked from the Toronto blues scene by the legendary Jeff Healey, who took the young guitarist under his wing and showed him the ropes, touring the world and recording as a member of Healey’s band. From 2004 - 2009, Philip toured internationally and recorded with Melissa Etheridge, including performances at The Oscars and The Grammys. He then kick-started his solo career establishing a rabid fan base in Europe and beyond. During this period, Sayce recorded his first solo album, Peace Machine. Buoyed by guitar fans’ response to the album, Philip returned his attention to his full-time solo artist career, and subsequent releases garnered high praise in both the blues, rock, and guitar worlds. To date, he has since released six studio albums and the Live EP, Scorched Earth: Volume 1.

(Photo by Matt Barnes)