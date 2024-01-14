PHILIP SAYCE Unveils New Song "Backstabber"

Rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Philip Sayce announces the release of his new single, "Backstabber". This track is the third single off his new album, The Wolves Are Coming (Atomic Gemini / Forty Below Records), which will be released on February 23, 2024. Stream / download "Backstabber" here. Pre-order The Wolves Are Coming at this location.

Philip gets to the point about "Backstabber": "This is a song about fake friends and a ruthless music business. I think the lyrics speak loud and clear, and the weight of the track conveys the intensity of my feelings. It is a jungle out there; watch your back. This song also speaks to my life-long journey with OCD — named one of the ten most disabling disorders by the World Health Organization — and this mental health burden that myself and many others live with every day."

Produced by Philip at Station House Studio in Los Angeles, and engineered by Grammy award winner Mark Rains (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker), mixed by Brian Moncarz (Fantastic Negrito, Alice Cooper, Ian Moore), and mastered by Brian Lucey (Lizzo, The Black Keys, Michael Bublé), “Backstabber” features Michael Leasure on drums (Walter Trout, Edgar Winter), Fred Mandel (Queen, Supertramp, Elton John) on keyboards, and was written by Sayce, who also provided the guitars, bass, piano, and vocals.

"Oh! That Bitches Brew"

"Lady Love Divine"

"Babylon Is Burning"

"Your Love"

"It's Over Now"

"Black Moon"

"Blackbirds Fly Alone"

"The Moon Is Full"

"Backstabber"

"Intuition"

"This Is Hip"

Born in Wales and raised in Toronto, Canada, Philip’s love of the guitar started early. As a teen, Philip was plucked from the Toronto blues scene by the legendary Jeff Healey, who took the young guitarist under his wing and showed him the ropes, touring the world and recording as a member of Healey’s band. From 2004 - 2009, Philip toured internationally and recorded with Melissa Etheridge, including performances at The Oscars and The Grammys. He then kick-started his solo career establishing a rabid fan base in Europe and beyond. During this period, Sayce recorded his first solo album, Peace Machine. Buoyed by guitar fans’ response to the album, Philip returned his attention to his full-time solo artist career, and subsequent releases garnered high praise in both the blues, rock, and guitar worlds. To date, he has since released six studio albums and the Live EP, Scorched Earth: Volume 1.

(Photo by Matt Barnes)