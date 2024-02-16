PIG DESTROYER Announce April East Coast Headline Run
February 16, 2024, an hour ago
Purveyors of extreme music Pig Destroyer have announced April US East Coast headline run in PA, NY & MD. Tickets are on sale NOW with support from Jarhead Fertilizer, No/Mas & Bandit. Find tickets at pigdestroyer.band.
Additionally, Pig Destroyer’s Relapse catalog is available once again on new limited vinyl & cassette at relapse.com.
Stay tuned for special Pig Destroyer reissues throughout the year.
Poster art by Gary Ronaldson:
Tour dates:
April
18 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet (no Bandit)
19 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
20 – New York, NY – The Harbor Lights (Boat Show) (no Bandit)
21 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Company
Additional live dates:
March
2 – Dynamo, Switzerland – Zuri Gmatzlet Vol. III
(Photo – Chantik Photography)