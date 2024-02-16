PIG DESTROYER Announce April East Coast Headline Run

Purveyors of extreme music Pig Destroyer have announced April US East Coast headline run in PA, NY & MD. Tickets are on sale NOW with support from Jarhead Fertilizer, No/Mas & Bandit. Find tickets at pigdestroyer.band.

Additionally, Pig Destroyer’s Relapse catalog is available once again on new limited vinyl & cassette at relapse.com.

Stay tuned for special Pig Destroyer reissues throughout the year.

Poster art by Gary Ronaldson:

Tour dates:

April

18 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet (no Bandit)

19 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

20 – New York, NY – The Harbor Lights (Boat Show) (no Bandit)

21 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Company

Additional live dates:

March

2 – Dynamo, Switzerland – Zuri Gmatzlet Vol. III

(Photo – Chantik Photography)