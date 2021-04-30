PIG DESTROYER Announce New Live Album - Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC

Pig Destroyer share Pornographers Of Sound: Live in NYC recorded live at Saint Vitus Bar across two dates in October 2019. Listen to the full album here. A limited edition one time vinyl pressing and additional pre-orders are available at this location. Physical pre-orders are officially out June 11, 2021.

Pig Destroyer comments: “We love playing St. Vitus, and had a blast recording these two sets there in October of 2019. Although we are currently writing a new record, we hope this document will fill in the gap for no live shows!”

Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC features 23 tracks spanning Pig Destroyer’s massive discography including classics and extreme deep cuts!

Tracklisting:

"Sys"

"The American’s Head"

"Eve"

"Loathsome"

"Scarlet Hourglass"

"Thumbsucker"

"The Gentleman"

"Sourheart"

"Concrete Beast"

"Rotten Yellow"

"Deathtripper"

"Circle River"

"Totaled"

"Crippled Horses"

"Gravedancer"

"The Machete Twins"

"Jennifer"

"Cheerleader Corpses"

"Scatology Homework"

"Trojan Whore"

"Piss Angel"

"Starbelly"

"Junkyard God"

(Photo credit: Jay Dixon)