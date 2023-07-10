PINK FLOYD Associates, Guitarist SNOWY WHITE And Powerhouse Vocalist DURGA MCBROOM, Join Former Apple Records Artist JACKIE LOMAX For An Inspired Take On THE BEATLES’ "Come Together"; Audio

British guitar maestro Snowy White might not be the first guitarist you think of when the band Pink Floyd gets mentioned, but for decades he has been one of the most vital parts of Floyd’s, and later Roger Waters’, incredible live shows. Similarly, vocalist Durga McBroom has performed backing vocals for Pink Floyd since the group’s 1987 A Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour.

More recently, these two immensely talented artists have teamed up with guitarist/singer-songwriter Jackie Lomax to bring forth a vital new version of The Beatles’ lead-off track from Abbey Road, "Come Together". Stream/download the single here, and listen below.

This is the second single to be released from the forthcoming Abbey Road Reimagined - A Tribute To The Beatles, and follows the acclaimed indie rocker Matthew Sweet’s indelible take on “Polythene Pam”.

Abbey Road Reimagined is set to be released in full on August 18 and includes more stellar performances by the likes of Jellyfish's Roger Manning, Vulfpeck's Charles Jones, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, GnR cohort Ron Bumblefoot Thal, Paul Shafer, God Of Hellfire Arthur Brown and lots more!

Order the CD/vinyl here, pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Come Together" - Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd), Jackie Lomax (Apple Records Artist) & Snowy White (Pink Floyd)

"Something" - Charles Jones (Vulfpeck) & Sonny Landreth

"Maxwell's Silver Hammer" - Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Jellyfish)

"Oh! Darling" - Eric Dover (Jellyfish) & Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge)

"Octopus's Garden" - Matt Axton & Brian Auger (Rod Stewart)

"I Want You (She's So Heavy)" - Arthur Brown & Steve Stevens (Billy Idol)

"Here Comes The Sun" - Ron Bumblefoot Thal (Guns N' Roses)

"Because" - Rebecca Pidgeon & Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues)

"You Never Give Me Your Money" - Graham Bonnet (Rainbow) & Rick Wakeman (Yes)

"Sun King" - James Booth & The Return, Albert Lee & Geoff Downes (Yes)

"Mean Mr. Mustard" - Jack Russell (Great White)

"Polythene Pam" - Matthew Sweet

"She Came In Through The Bathroom Window" - Adam Gaynor (Matchbox 20) & Paul Shaffer

"Golden Slumbers" - Terry Reid

"Carry That Weight" - Gregg Bissonette

"The End" - Frank Dimino (Angel) & Steve Hillage (Gong)

"Her Majesty" - Gary Wilson

"Come Together":

"Polythene Pam":