PINK FLOYD Go "From Juggernaut Status To Fallen Heroes"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Was it the final straw? Did today’s featured album, The Final Cut, really break Pink Floyd forever? Yeah, the answer to that question hurts. On this episode, we’re zeroing in on the moment when it all hit the fan. The point of no return, when the world was robbed of one the most talented bands ever put to vinyl. With Rick Wright already kicked to the curb, David Gilmour and Nick Mason were then marginalized until they had no voice at all, which left only one man standing: Roger Waters, who claimed he alone was Pink Floyd. But David Gilmour would prove him wrong. Waters' bandmates turned the tables on him to great effect, but sadly for the world, there were no winners here as we’ve had to endure decades of shots fired ever since. It’s a cautionary tale about when the best bands go bad. From juggernaut status to fallen heroes, the story of Pink Floyd’s demise is next on Professor of Rock."