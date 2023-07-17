PINK FLOYD's "Their Mortal Remains" Exhibition Extended Through September 4 In Toronto; CNE’s 2023 Bandshell Concert Lineup Includes KIM MITCHELL And More

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) and S2BN Entertainment have announced the extension of The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains through September 4.

Music festival season is in full swing in Ontario, and the signature event to cap off the summer has just announced its 17-day concert lineup. The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has revealed its 2023 Bandshell headliners. All CNE Bandshell concerts are FREE with CNE admission.

Also marking its 50th anniversary is the release of Pink Floyd’s record-breaking album, The Dark Side Of The Moon, that spent nearly 1,000 consecutive weeks on the Billboard charts. Since forming in 1965, and performing their first concert in Toronto in 1973, there has been a renewed interest in the band’s music, history, and influence. The renaissance will come alive as tribute band, Classic Albums Live, will perform songs from Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon album on the Bandshell Stage on Saturday, September 2.

And by popular demand, The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, co-produced by S2BN Entertainment and the CNEA, have announced that the retrospective exhibition will be extended in Toronto through to September 4. The 20,000 sq.ft. indoor exhibition at the Better Living Centre, adjacent to the Bandshell Stage, takes visitors on an audio-visual journey chronicling the history and legacy of Pink Floyd; featuring more than 350 artifacts including handwritten lyrics, instruments, videos and artwork, and items from the band’s personal collections.

A new release of tickets to The Pink Floyd Exhibition in Toronto are available now at pinkfloydexhibition.com, and theex.com.

Tickets purchased to attend The Pink Floyd Exhibition during the CNE dates of August 18 to September 4 will include complimentary admission to the Fair.

2023 CNE Bandshell Concert Series Headliners:

Friday, August 18 – Dwayne Gretzky

Saturday, August 19 – Dionne Warwick

Sunday, August 20 - Shafqat Amanat Ali

Monday, August 21 – William Prince

Tuesday, August 22 – Kim Mitchell

Wednesday, August 23 – Double Show! 6PM: Stephen Ridley headlines; 8PM: Amanda Marshall headlines

Thursday, August 24 – Marcia Griffiths

Friday, August 25 – “Hip Hop 50” ft. Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, and Haviah Mighty

Saturday, August 26 – Jann Arden

Sunday, August 27 – LOLO / MICO

Monday, August 28 – A Flock of Seagulls

Tuesday, August 29 – Drag EXtravaganza starring Tynomi Banks with Mo Heart, Ivory Towers, Jan Sport, and more

Wednesday, August 30 – The Washboard Union

Thursday, August 31 – Dr. Jay

Friday, September 1 – The Sheepdogs

Saturday, September 2 – Classic Albums Live tribute to Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon

Sunday, September 3 – Brett Kissel

Monday, September 4 – Labour Day (No Concert)

* 2023 CNE general admission tickets purchased through TheEx.com, retail partners, and in-person at the CNE gates, do not include admission to The Pink Floyd Exhibition. Visitors can upgrade their CNE tickets on-site for admission to The Pink Floyd Exhibition, or purchase Pink Floyd Exhibition tickets (incl. CNE admission) directly through www.pinkfloydexhibition.com or www.theex.com.