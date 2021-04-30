PINK FLOYD’s 1975 Masterpiece Wish You Were Here Performed In Its Entirety By Members Of TRIUMPH, MEGADETH, YES, DEEP PURPLE, DREAM THEATER, And More; Album Released Next Month

Pink Floyd’s 1975 album, Wish You Were Here, surely counts as one of the greatest rock albums of the 20th century. A musically and emotionally complex tribute to the band’s former leader, vocalist Syd Barrett, whose deteriorating mental health had caused the band to oust him in 1968, the album has become a touchstone for a generation of artists who sought to achieve the synthesis of brilliant, multi-part suites, poignant ballads, and heady melodic rockers that Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, & Nick Mason realized on this album.

And now, a stunning all-star lineup of rock and metal royalty have gathered to recreate this epic masterpiece as a testament to its long-enduring legacy. Still Wish You Were Here includes awe-inspiring performances from keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, Rock Hall of Fame nominee Todd Rundgren, ex-Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate, guitar god Joe Satriani, Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie, spacebass super genius Bootsy Collins, The Damned’s Rat Scabies, PiL’s Jah Wobble and lots more. Get ready to fall in love with this classic record all over again.

Still Wish You Were Here will be available on both CD in a beautiful 6-panel deluxe digipak and a stunningly gorgeous gatefold vinyl in a variety of colors. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)" - Geoff Tate, Steve Hackett, Billy Sheehan, Mel Collins, Geoff Downes, Ian Paice

"Welcome To The Machine" - Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman, Tony Levin

"Have A Cigar" - James LaBrie, Steve Stevens, Patrick Moraz, Rat Scabies, Jah Wobble

"Wish You Were Here" - Rik Emmett, Joe Satriani, Edgar Froese, David Ellefson, Carmine Appice

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9)" - Rod Argent, Steve Hillage, Ian Paice, Bootsy Collins