PLASTIC TEARS Drop New Video "Doomsday Girls"

"Doomsday Girls" is taken from Anthems For Misfits - the new album from Helsinki street rockers Plastic Tears, that was released earlier this year through Wormholedeath Records.

It’s clear from the first beats of the song and video that you’re in for an energetic and fun rock’n’roll burst. "Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Doomsday!" The track is a fast rock'n'roller with a punky tongue in cheek attitude. Of the album's diverse songs this is the one you want to choose if you're having a party.

The video was edited by Eco Inkinen and shot at Suvilahti skatepark and Hietaniemi cemetery in Helsinki, Finland. These two surroundings contrast each other well, and Elina Laine does an excellent job as the doomsday girl.

Anthems For Misfits cover art and tracklisting:

"Doomsday Girls"

"Riot Zone"

"Clash In The Night"

"Look Of Lies"

"Hallucinations"

"Divine"

"Radar Eyes"

"Restless Outsider"

"Nobody Likes A Crybaby"

"Candlelight Hate Affair"

"Communication"

"Imaginary Virgin Mary"

"Communication":

Anthems For Misfits boldly transcends genre boundaries and is Plastic Tears' most versatile release, nonetheless faithful to the band’s distinctive sound. The album displays twelve songs with an appropriate proportion of attitude, character, dynamics and catchy melodies. ﻿The band sees the new release as a natural continuation to their previous album, Angels With Attitude. As the new album is even stronger than its predecessor, the band has high expectations toward it and are sure fans of rock’n’roll, and music in general, are gonna love it!

(Photo by Aleksi Lausti)