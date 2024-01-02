PLUSH Release Cover Of HEART Classic "Barracuda"; Audio

Featuring one of the best and biggest riffs ever, "Barracuda" became Heart’s signature song and the one that broke them massively into the rock world.

Now, forty-six years after the original was released, New York quartet Plush have unleashed their own, souped-up version, bringing a modern twist whilst being both faithful and respectful to the source.

First covered by singer Moriah Formica on social media during lockdown, public demand has been so high that it had to see an official release, the eviscerating lyrics are belted out with power and passion, the music as blistering as ever.

Find the single now on all platforms here. Listen below: