POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Launches New Band THE ROCKETT MAFIA

Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, has launched his new band, The Rockett Mafia. In addition to Rockett, the lineup includes Brandon Gibbs (Hoekstra/Gibbs; vocals, guitar), Mick Sweda (BulletBoys; guitar, backing vocals), and Bryan Kimes (bass, backing vocals).

Says Rikki: "The guys and myself have gotten so much positive feedback so far on this line up! I feel very blessed. Our agent will have quite a grocery list to swim through. Thank you all for all the positive feedback!

"A little more about us... This little band was created to have fun re-imagining, for the most part, 70's cover songs, but not the usual batch that you'd expect. Wait until you hear some of these songs and you'll go, 'Hey, I know that song! I can't believe they are playing that!' However, do not discount original material. Brandon and Mick both are powerhouses.

"This will be fun as we slowly begin to get this off the ground! On behalf of the R-Mob, Thank you all so very much!"

Visit The Rockett Mafia's Facebook page here, and stay tuned for updates.