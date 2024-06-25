Poland’s ODIUM HUMANI GENERIS To Release Międzyczas In September; Title Track Streaming

Rising Polish black metal band Odium Humani Generis will release their second full-length album Międzyczas via Malignant Voices on September 27, 2024 in CD, vinyl and digital formats. Preorder here.

Get a first taste of the album with the title track “Międzyczas”.

Międzyczas is an evolution of Odium Humani Generis’ sound which started with 2020’s debut album Przeddzień (Cult of Parthenope) and 2022’s EP Zarzewie (Folter Records). The album is a journey that moves through the emotional stages of fear, disappointment, sadness and loneliness resounding in every song. Listeners may notice influences from bands such as Taake, Drudkh, Lifelover, Sacrilegium, Vemod or Furia; however, Odium Humani Generis goes a step further, adding subtle but clear references to sounds outside of the traditional spheres of black metal. Despite its melancholic character, the album is full of energetic moments that break the dark, introspective parts and give the music intensity.

Międzyczas was recorded with Mariusz Konieczny at Heavy Gear Studio, and the album was mixed and mastered by The Fall (Owls Woods Graves, Hauntologist, Mgła (live)) at Skrzypłocz Studio. The unique graphic design was created by Emilia Śpiewak, and the band photos were taken by Radosław Chojnacki.

Tracklisting:

“Lustro”

“Idée Fixe”

“Międzyczas”

“Popłoch”

“Drogowskaz”

“Jarzmo”

“Granice”

“Międzyczas”:

Odium Humani Generis are:

Biały – Guitars, Vocals

Ominous – Guitars

Bartos – Bass

Murukh – Drums