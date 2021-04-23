Poland’s TRAUMA To Release Acrimony EP Next Week; “Reign Of Terror” Lyric Video Posted

Polish death metal veterans Trauma present the brutalizing Acrimony, out next week through their partners at Selfmadegod Records. A lyric video for the mini-album’s single “Reign Of Terror” is now playing.

The follow-up to their 2020-released Ominous Black album, Trauma’s Acrimony presents four songs which were recorded during the same sessions as Ominous Black, with three new original tracks as well as a cover of the Gorefest ripper “Reality When You Die.”

Acrimony was produced by the Wieslawscy Bros and the band’s Jaroslaw “Mister” Misterkiewicz at Traumatic Sound Studio in Elbląg, then mixed and mastered in Hertz Studio in Białystok, Poland (Behemoth, Vader, Hour Of Penance, Beheaded). Once again, the band worked with world famous artist Mariusz Lewandowski (Abigail Williams, Bell Witch, Psycroptic, Shrine Of The Serpent) for the cover art.

Selfmadegod Records will issue Acrimony next Friday, April 30 on both limited and standard CD editions, limited and standard 12” vinyl pressings, cassette, and digital formats through the label webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Internal Sacrifice”

“The Godless Abyss”

“Reign Of Terror”

“Reality When You Die” (Gorefest cover)

“Reign Of Terror”: