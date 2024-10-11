POP EVIL Share Cinematic Music Video For "What Remains"

Modern rock powerhouse, Pop Evil, recently returned with the utterly scorching new single "What Remains." It was produced by Wage War's Cody Quistad and serves as the dawn of a new era for Pop Evil, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. "What Remains" currently sits Top 15 on the Mainstream Active Rock Chart.

Today, the band has dropped the cinematic official music video, directed by Sam Shapiro. In the video, viewers will plunge into the dark, fragmented landscape of singer Leigh Kakaty's psyche, unraveling the thin line between self-identity and survival.

"The truest version of yourself comes from reaching within the darkest corners that you've kept hidden from the world," explains Kakaty. "It's in those shadows that you'll uncover the reasons for your transformation. I have evolved into something new. I am not who I used to be. I am what remains."

Later this month, Pop Evil will embark on "The Animal Instinct Tour," which is a co-headline run with Bad Wolves. Sierra Pilot and Oni will serve as support. The trek kicks off October 30 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and runs through November 30 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tour dates:

November

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

8 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

9 - Albany, NY - Empire

10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

12 - Cleveland, OH – Temple Live

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

14 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

19 - Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

20 - Lawrence, KS - The Grenada

22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Additional Pop Evil dates:

October

30 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

31 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall

November

1 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena - WJRR Halloweenie Roast (supporting Wage War)

2 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits (Acoustic Show)

3 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar

(Photo - Nick Fancher)