POWERWOLF - Vinyl Re-Release Of Blessed & Possessed Due In April

With their latest internationally successful outputs, the high priests of heavy metal, Powerwolf, have truly proven that metal is alive and they are at the top of the scene. While heavy metal’s finest are constantly working on Call Of The Wild, the successor to their globally acclaimed full-length, The Sacrament Of Sin, they are also offering a new, very special treasure to their fans.

Their 2015 album Blessed & Possessed, which achieved Gold status for the first time in the Czech Republic and held fast at the top of the German charts for several weeks, will now be re-released in a vinyl edition on April 9th via Napalm Records.

Once again, Powerwolf prove that they truly deserve their title as one of the most successful metal bands of today. Their latest Best Of album, Best Of The Blessed (which charted on #2 in the German album Charts), highlights their impressive career in glorious style - and the upcoming re-release is just the beginning of a very heavy 2021, including the release of the new studio album Call Of The Wild and the bombastic Wolfsnächte 2021 tour.

Tracklisting:

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Dead Until Dark"

"Army Of The Night"

"Armata Strigoi"

"We Are The Wild"

"Higher Than Heaven"

"Christ & Combat"

"Sanctus Dominus"

"Sacramental Sister"

"All You Can Bleed"

"Let There Be Night"

The Blessed & Possessed vinyl re-issue will be available as:

- LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black, inclusive exclusive A1 Blessed & Possessed poster (strictly limited to 300 copies)

In 2021, fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands. Dates are listed on the official tour poster below.

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)