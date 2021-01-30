PRIMAL FEAR - European Tour Dates Rescheduled For September 2021 / Early 2022

German metallers Primal Fear have been forced to reschedule their European tour dates in support of their new album, Metal Commando. The schedule has been divided into two parts: September 2021 and January / February 2022. Check it out below, watch for more updates.

Primal Fear want to show us something new, a different side of the band - after releasing a string of heavy and hard-hitting singles from Metal Commando, mastermind Mat Sinner and vocal force Ralf Scheepers have something extraordinary up their sleeves; a 5-track single, built around an exclusive new rendition of their achingly beautiful ballad "I Will Be Gone", re-recorded with none other than Finnish metal diva extraordinaire, Tarja Turunen.

The band kicked off the pre-order for the single, which will be available as CD-Digipak, Picture LP, Shape-Vinyl and Vinyl (different colors) and digitally on April 9. Pre-order "I Will Be Gone" in the format of your choice here. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"I Will Be Gone" (feat. Tarja Turunen)

"Vote For No Confidence"

"Rising Fear"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Second to None"

“There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list,” Mat Sinner comments. “That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us. Working together on the song and video was totally relaxed and professional – a great experience also because Tarja’s and Ralf’s voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the Metal Commando saga with a unique chapter. We’re all really proud of this single.”

The Finnish icon can only agree: “I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in Primal Fear’s beautiful song ‘I Will Be Gone’. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together. I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment.”

The song, fragile and touching, gets an altogether new and deeply melancholic vibe with Tarja’s unbelievably emotional performance, showcasing a different facet of Primal Fear. Yet, it’s not the only gift they deliver on this 5-track sensation - just take "Vote Of No Confidence" for example, an all-new, previously unreleased beast of a song. Clocking in at over six minutes, this storming, furious anthem gives a brilliant glimpse of things to come. Previously only available as bonus tracks on the limited Metal Commando digipack, three more tracks complete this release; enchanting guitar instrumental "Rising Fear", massive mid-tempo smasher "Leave Me Alone", and heavy metal monument "Second To None", making "I Will Be Gone" so much more than just another off shoot of a successful album.