Producer GLENN FRICKER Shares New Video - "How Facebook Destroyed Music"

Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios -s who has also made a name for himself with his no-holds-barred reviews of guitars, assorted gear, and bass players - has shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Fricker: "Want to play music for a living? Have a band? Get a record deal? What was once nearly impossible is now a total lost cause. And it's Facebook's fault."

The Haunted guitars Ola Englund - the founder / owner of Solar Guitars - recently announced the launch of S By Solar, featuring guitars geared towards beginner and internediate players.

Englund: "S By Solar is an extension of the world-renowned Solar Guitar Brand providing a maximum value heavy metal instrument at a lower price than what is possible today. The same detailed craftwork and design that is at the heart of Solar Guitars is present in every S By Solar instrument to provide a quality tool to help with your musical journey. Order your guitar at sbysolar.com."

Fricker recently took an S By Solar model for a test drive in the clip below

Go to Solar Guitars complete product information and to purchase their high end products.