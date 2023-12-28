Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Showcases YouTube Drum Sensation EL ESTEPARIO SIBERIANO - "The Human Drum Machine"

December 28, 2023, an hour ago

In his latest video, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - showcases a YouTube drummer he has been following for the past year "who has an insane drumming style." Check out Beato's video on El Estepario Siberiano below.

Check out a few examples of El Estepario Siberiano's playing below. Go to his official YouTube channel here.

 

 



