PROFANATICA Releases NSFW Music Video “Take Up The Cross”
February 13, 2024, an hour ago
USBM legends Profanatica are now unleashing a gory, NSFW music video for the song "Take Up the Cross," which is taken from the band's latest offering, Crux Simplex. The clip was created by garlix.
In addition, Profanatica is now embarking on an East Coast U.S. headlining tour with support from Nunslaughter + Tombs! The trek kicks off tonight, February 13, in Providence, RI and will conclude on March 3 in Brooklyn, NY.
The band will also be appearing on the 2024 edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest on Friday, May 17.
Crux Simplex was released on September 22, 2023 via Season Of Mist. Purchase, stream, or download the album here.
Tour dates:
February
14 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet
15 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
16 – Chesapeake, VA – Riff House
17 – Greensboro, NC – The Pour House
18 – Piedmont, SC – Tribbles
20 – Orlando, FL – Conduit
21 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pipers
22 – Cape Coral, FL – Nice Guys
24 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn
25 – Louisville, KY – Portal
26 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
28 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
29 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti
March
1 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar
2 – Boston, MA – Sonia
3 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest