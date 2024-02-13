PROFANATICA Releases NSFW Music Video “Take Up The Cross”

USBM legends Profanatica are now unleashing a gory, NSFW music video for the song "Take Up the Cross," which is taken from the band's latest offering, Crux Simplex. The clip was created by garlix.

In addition, Profanatica is now embarking on an East Coast U.S. headlining tour with support from Nunslaughter + Tombs! The trek kicks off tonight, February 13, in Providence, RI and will conclude on March 3 in Brooklyn, NY.

The band will also be appearing on the 2024 edition of Milwaukee Metal Fest on Friday, May 17.

Crux Simplex was released on September 22, 2023 via Season Of Mist. Purchase, stream, or download the album here.

Tour dates:

February

14 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet

15 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

16 – Chesapeake, VA – Riff House

17 – Greensboro, NC – The Pour House

18 – Piedmont, SC – Tribbles

20 – Orlando, FL – Conduit

21 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pipers

22 – Cape Coral, FL – Nice Guys

24 – Atlanta, GA – Drunken Unicorn

25 – Louisville, KY – Portal

26 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

28 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

29 – Quebec City, QC – L’Anti

March

1 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

2 – Boston, MA – Sonia

3 – Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest