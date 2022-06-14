Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of HEART's "Barracuda" From 1977 (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has slowly but surely been drawn into the rock and metal world over the last year. Join her as she listens to the Heart classic "Barracuda" from 1977.

Elizabeth: "I last listened to Heart cover a Led Zeppelin song, and you all asked me to check out the siren Ann Wilson from their younger years. So here we are! I am taken back at how incredible this group is, and further love that the cornerstone of this band is family!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Dio, Rush, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Black Sabbath and Myles Kennedy. Watch for more, coming soon.