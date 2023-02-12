PROFESSOR OF ROCK Looks Back At THE ROLLING STONES Hit That Started Life As A Reggae Song And Sat On The Shelf For Six Years (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"We’re taking a deep dive into one of the most recognizable songs of the rock era from one of the most storied and long-tenured bands of the rock era… 'Start Me Up' by the Rolling Stones. The band actually first wrote it as a reggae song; a pretty big risk for a bunch of white guys. Even though this song came from later in their catalog, it was a smashing success, just missing out on that #1 spot, a coveted prize they would never achieve again. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards first wrote it in the mid-1970s and then a few years later they did even more takes. More than 70. One was a rock and roll take. Years later, an associate producer was looking through the vaults and took found the one take they did that was a rock version and the band released it off of the 1981 album, Tatoo You, becoming a classic. Which begs an interesting question, was this song their last stand? Was it their last gasp for mainstream music relevancy? Or is chart success overrated? Let’s find out."