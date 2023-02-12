PROFESSOR OF ROCK Looks Back At THE ROLLING STONES Hit That Started Life As A Reggae Song And Sat On The Shelf For Six Years (Video)
February 12, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"We’re taking a deep dive into one of the most recognizable songs of the rock era from one of the most storied and long-tenured bands of the rock era… 'Start Me Up' by the Rolling Stones. The band actually first wrote it as a reggae song; a pretty big risk for a bunch of white guys. Even though this song came from later in their catalog, it was a smashing success, just missing out on that #1 spot, a coveted prize they would never achieve again. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards first wrote it in the mid-1970s and then a few years later they did even more takes. More than 70. One was a rock and roll take. Years later, an associate producer was looking through the vaults and took found the one take they did that was a rock version and the band released it off of the 1981 album, Tatoo You, becoming a classic. Which begs an interesting question, was this song their last stand? Was it their last gasp for mainstream music relevancy? Or is chart success overrated? Let’s find out."