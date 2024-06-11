PROFESSOR OF ROCK Says This GENESIS Hit Was So Eerily Prophetic That They Had To Be Time Travellers; Video

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following intro...

"Coming up, the story of Genesis, a band that was so great at creating hits that they had multiple projects in between albums. In fact, between lead singer Phil Collins and bassist Mike Rutherford, they had over a dozen Top 10 hits over just a couple of years. But today’s song, 'Land Of Confusion', might be their best. It was so prophetic many now wonder if they were time travellers because this 1986 smash hit describes our day to a tee. And most don’t realize that it’s a protest song... It helped that the music video supporting the song was just as compelling as the song, led by some really deranged muppets, that cost 10K each. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."