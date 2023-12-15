PROFESSOR OF ROCK Shines The Spotlight On Classic RUSH Single - "I'm Pretty Sure They Would've Been Shakespeare's Favourite Band"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Up next, the greatest band in the history of the planet… who NEVER had a top-20 hit. In fact, they only had one hit, but to call them a one-hit wonder would be blasphemy… I’m talking about Rush. I’m pretty sure they would’ve been Shakespeare's favorite band. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and the professor Neil Peart make up a band so unorthodox they play time signatures that don’t actually exist, but they’ve found a way to play them anyway. You’ll see what I mean with today’s song that seems to make me smarter every time I hear it. I’m talking about 'Limelight' from their masterpiece record, Moving Pictures. With an incredible ability to connect with their fans, they were the Avengers of rock and today’s song might be their greatest composition. You decide. From their incredible lyricist's own brush with a fan. It’s all coming up. Plus, how I got a rap fan to love this legendary rock band... next on Professor Of Rock."