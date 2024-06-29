PROFESSOR OF ROCK Showcases The Musical Genius Of TOM SCHOLZ And The Evolution Of BOSTON (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Just a word of advice: don’t rush this guy. Today, we’re telling the story of Boston's perfectionist rock savant, Tom Scholz, whose attention to detail is the secret ingredient to some of the rock era’s most iconic tracks. After spending six years working on demos in his basement studio, Tom Scholz and Boston released one of the best-selling records of the '70s. Its lead single, 'More Than A Feeling', blew everyone away. Two years later, Boston kicked out another blockbuster album, only Scholz didn’t think the record was ready. So he vowed to take his time with the next record. It would be 8 years before it was released… which led to a contentious legal battle. But when this LP was released it went to #1 even though the musical landscape had completely changed. Now, with six studio albums to their name, Boston averages about a decade between records. Get the story behind this musical mastermind and this legendary band and their evolution told through five essential tracks, next on the Professor of Rock.