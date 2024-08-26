Prog Artist TIM BOWNESS Releases New Single And Video "Lost/Not Lost"; Powder Dry Album Due In September

The new single from British singer, songwriter, producer and prog pioneer, Tim Bowness, is out today. The track, titled "Lost/Not Lost", is one of the standout tracks from Tim’s new album, Powder Dry, set for release on September 13 via Kscope.

Speaking about the single, he said, “Both musically and lyrically, 'Lost / Not Lost' is the most direct song on Powder Dry. It’s a straight-ahead electro-pop piece with an optimistic lyric embracing escape and a spirit of abandon. It provides a sharp contrast to some of the bleak sentiments and troubled tales found elsewhere on the album. Like the rest of the music, it came together in a very natural and instinctive way. Clearly, I was in a rare good mood that day!”

Mixed by Bowness’s partner in no-man, Steven Wilson, the new single is accompanied by a pulsating and vivid new video produced by Blacktide Productions.

Featuring 16 pieces over its restless 40-minute duration, Tim Bowness’s eighth studio album, Powder Dry, represents a new beginning on a new label.

A collection of acute contrasts, the album is a vibrantly accessible and wildly experimental genre-blurring assault, embracing industrial rock, electro pop, singer-songwriter directness, haunted carnival soundscapes and more.

Entirely produced, performed and written by Bowness (a first), Powder Dry was mixed (in stereo and Surround Sound) by Bowness’s partner in no-man (and The Album Years podcast), Steven Wilson, who also acted as Bowness’s sounding board during the mixing process.

“This is the best and most creative of all of Tim's albums.” - Steven Wilson

Powder Dry tracklisting:

"Rock Hudson"

""Lost / Not Lost "

When Summer Comes"

"Idiots At Large"

"A Stand-Up For The Dying"

"Old Crawler"

"Heartbreak Notes"

"Ghost Of A Kiss"

"Summer Turned"

"You Can Always Disappear"

"Powder Dry"

"Films Of Our Youth"

"This Way Now"

"I Was There"

"The Film Of Your Youth"

"Built To Last"

Pre-order the album in various formats, here.

(Photo - Leon Barker)