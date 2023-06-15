Progressive Death Metal Project ANGEL RISING To Release Third Album In September; Teaser For First Single "Utopia" Streaming

Progressive death metal project Angel Rising has officially signed a deal with renowned international label, Wormholedeath, for the release of their highly anticipated third album, titled Afterlife.

Drawing inspiration from old-school thrash and death metal, Angel Rising carves their sonic path with influences from titans such as Sepultura, Metallica, and Death. But make no mistake — this is not a mere homage. Angel Rising forges a distinctive sound, fusing the raw energy of primal brutality with daring virtuosity and an unparalleled sense of storytelling, propelling them to the forefront of the metal landscape.

Angel Rising is immensely proud to join forces with Wormholedeath for the release of Afterlife in September 2023. This new opus is set to establish Angel Rising among the best in the genre. The concept album Afterlife depicts an interdimensional being that stalks life in our universe because it represents a threat to existence itself. And the human species, or at least what it has become after the events described in the previous creations of Angel Rising, is now its target. The album cover showcases the hero, Asai, engaged in a battle against a horde of undead, unaware of the greater danger lurking ahead.

Tracklist:

"Utopia"

"Afterlife"

"Hell Bent On Rampage"

"Reign of Torture"

"In Nomine Regis"

"Dominion"

"Worn Out Blood"

"Endless Sorrow"

The album's songs were written and produced by Angel Rising, who also handled the audio recording, mixing, and mastering. The album features artwork by Dechristianize Art and a logo designed by Doccygore.

Angel Rising is a one-man band with guest appearances, that burst onto the scene in 2018 under the name Listenangel, gaining recognition through an impressive guitar-shredding YouTube channel. The debut album, self-titled Angel Rising, was released on April 18th, 2018, featuring renowned drummer Kevin Talley. The album received positive acclaim, leading to a deal with French metal label Music-records. Immortal Volition, the second album released on February 12th, 2022, showcased a darker and more technical death metal sound, garnering high acclaim upon its CD edition release on September 15th, 2022. With the upcoming release of Afterlife under Wormholedeath, Angel Rising solidifies their position as a formidable presence in the metal scene.

In anticipation of the album release, Angel Rising is proud to unveil the teaser of the first single from Afterlife, titled "Utopia." The single will be available on July 20th, 2023.