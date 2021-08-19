PSYCHO WAXX - Psycho Las Vegas Founders Launch Record Label; Inaugural Release, Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To MOTÖRHEAD, To Be Recorded During The Fest This Weekend

How do you synthesize America’s most legendary weekend of rock and roll debauchery into something every fanatic can rage to all year long? Press it on vinyl and send Psycho out to the world. Announcing Psycho Waxx, an in-house label brought to you by the founders of Psycho Las Vegas with all the bombast, attitude, and fan-oriented curation as the festival you love. The boutique label will offer up exclusive live albums, special releases, and studio records from a loaded roster of Psycho-approved artists.

Psycho Waxx’s inaugural release will be Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead. Motörhead was a dream headliner for the very first Psycho Las Vegas in 2016, and when the world lost the legendary Lemmy Kilmister, his band became an essential part of Psycho’s DNA. In commemoration of Lemmy’s legacy, Psycho Waxx is unleashing a double album of Motörhead tracks by some of the festival's biggest bombers, being cut during the fest this coming weekend (August 20th – 22nd) at National Southwestern Recording in downtown Vegas. That's right, while fanatics are getting their heads kicked in at the fest, the same artists melting their eardrums are hitting the studio to lay down their love in tribute to Mr. Kilmister and crew.

Preorders for the exclusive, limited-edition Löve Me Förever LP are available now at this location. Special editions will be available exclusively for fest attendees as well through the Psycho Waxx webshop and Psycho’s partners at Zia Records. The release is expected to drop Summer 2022.

Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead artists scheduled to record this weekend:

High On Fire

Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike

Midnight

Exhorder

Stöner

Psychlona

Creeping Death

The Bridge City Sinners

Lord Buffalo

Relaxer

EyeHateGod

Cephalic Carnage

Death By Stereo

Howling Giant

Mothership

Foie Gras

Additionally, the compilation will include an all-star collaborative take on "Ace Of Spades" featuring: Philip H. Anselmo (Down), Gary Holt (Exodus), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss), Dwid Hallion (Integrity), and Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant).