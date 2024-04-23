PUDDLES PITY PARTY Covers STYX Classic "Come Sail Away"; Video

Styx have shared the video below, in which Michael Geier - better known as his Pagliacci-inspired clown alter ego, Puddles Pity Party - covers the band's classic, "Come Sail Away".

Says Styx: "Blown away by Puddles Pity Party's rendition of "Come Sail Away". 🎤🛳️ His incredible voice adds a whole new layer of emotion to this Styx classic. Your turn - tag us in your Styx covers. Which song will you take on?"

Styx bassist Ricky Phillips recently announced his departure after 21 years being in the band.

He said in a statement: "Dear Friends, after touring for 50 years with The Babys, Bad English, opening for Tina Turner (on the Private Dancer tour with John Parr), Belinda Carlisle's first solo tour, rehearsing in Tahoe and recording at Little Mountain in Canada with Jimmy Page and David Coverdale and writing, touring, and co-producing 10/10 with Ronnie Montrose, to name a chosen few...I'm taking a breather.

"My last 20+ years of touring and recording with my friends in Styx has come to an end. I am taking a break from the road. I'm not retiring, just taking a break. Presently, I have accepted an offer to co-produce a project in a studio close to home. I've known since I was a kid that live performance is in my blood so, in time I will post any future engagements or commitments. But for right now, Melissa and I will share coffee talk and meals from home...with our critters close by.

"Of course, I will always cherish the adventurous days recording and touring with Styx. And, I will truly miss the wonderfully-crazy and faithful Styx fans...whose smiling faces I often saw more than my own family.

"Peace be with you all... and Happy Trails, Ricky".

Styx said in a statement: "It was a joy to spend two decades with Ricky Phillips in Styx and we wish him all the best in his next adventure. He'll always be a part of the Styx family and we'll miss his presence on our stage and in our touring lives. With all our love, The Styx Family."

Ten years is a long enough wait for two powerhouse and legendary classic rockers to hit the road together again. Styx and Foreigner (who continue with the next leg of their two-year Farewell Tour) team up this summer for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes co-headlining trek, produced by Live Nation. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile” to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

Foreigner and Styx are ready to rocket across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as “Come Sail Away,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Renegade,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Styx founding guitarist James “JY” Young exclaims, “We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

Says Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, “I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx. Our ‘Soundtrack Of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock.”

"As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends Styx and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends,” added Foreigner lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

And as John Waite declares, “Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don’t miss it - be there!”

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates (closing act in brackets):

June

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Styx)

12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (Foreigner)

14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (Styx)

15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre (Foreigner)

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL (Styx)

19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Foreigner)

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Foreigner)

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Styx)

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Foreigner)

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (Styx)

28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Foreigner)

29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Styx)

30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Foreigner)

July

12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (Styx)

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (Foreigner)

15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium (Foreigner)

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Styx)

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Foreigner)

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Styx)

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (Foreigner)

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (Styx)

26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Styx)

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Foreigner)

30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (Foreigner)

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake (Styx)

August

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (Styx)

3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (Foreigner)

4 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (Styx)

16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (Foreigner)

17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (Styx)

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB (Foreigner)

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Styx)

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (Foreigner)

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Styx)

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha (Foreigner)

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Styx)