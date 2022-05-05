Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute To Be Released On Red Vinyl; Features Members Of MOTÖRHEAD, TWISTED SISTER, WHITESNAKE, STYX, TOTO, L.A. GUNS, And More

On July 1, Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, will release a red vinyl edition of the album, Pure Fire - The Ultimate KISS Tribute. Pre-order here.

An enormous gathering of rock stars and heroes pay homage to one of the most popular bands in music history, KISS. Features former KISS member Bruce Kulick plus some of the bands biggest acolytes and fans including Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Steve Lukather (Toto), Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Buzz Osbourne (Melvins), Dug Pinnick (King's X), C.C. DeVille (Poison) and many more.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Detroit Rock City" - Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake), Marco Mendoza (The Dead Daisies), John Tempesta (The Cult)

"Love Gun" - Tommy Shaw (Styx), Steve Lukather (Toto), Tim Bogert (Vanilla Fudge), Jay Schellen (Asia)

"Cold Gin" - Mark Slaughter (Slaughter), Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper), Robben Ford, Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne), Steve Riley (L.A. Guns)

"King Of The Night Time World" - Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Rich Ward (Fozzy), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Fred Coury (Cinderella)

"I Want You" - Kip Winger (Winger), Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Greg Bissonette (David Lee Roth)

Side B:

"God Of Thunder" - Buzz Osbourne (Melvins), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Blasko, Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge)

"Calling Dr. Love" - Page Hamilton (Helmet), Mike Porcaro (Toto), Greg Bissonette (David Lee Roth)

"Shout It Out Loud" - Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Jennifer Batten (Jeff Beck), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Samantha Maloney (Hole)

"Parasite" - Dug Pinnick (King’s X), Bob Kulick (Meat Loaf), John Alderete (The Mars Volta), Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa)

"Strutter" - Phil Lewis, Gilby Clarke, Jeff Pilson, Bobby Rock

"I Stole Your Love" - Robin McAuley, C.C. DeVille, Tony Franklin, Aynsley Dunbar