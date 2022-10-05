PUSCIFER Create 50 Signed, Unique Limited-Edition Vinyl Variants For Each Individual Show On Upcoming Tour

Puscifer have an added bonus for fans attending their upcoming North American Existential Reckoning tour: a highly-limited (50 copies per show with each city getting its own unique vinyl color), splattered vinyl version of the 2020 album, signed by the band, complete with a “seal of quality” showcasing the show date, the amount of vinyl pressed and the city. The vinyl will be available at the merch booth as doors open with a one per customer limit.

The trek, which kicks off in San Francisco on Oct. 13, follows the band’s spring 2022 leg, which saw the Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round led troupe perform their biggest shows to date including dates at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), Brooklyn’s Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Existential Reckoning tour dates:

October

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

15 - Reno, - Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

18 - Escondido, CA - California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

21 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

22 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

26 - Ft. Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

28 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater

29 - Baton Rouge, LA - River Center Theatre

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

November

1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

3 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

4 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

7 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

8 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

12 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

13 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theater

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

19 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

22 - Prescott, AZ - Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Tickets on-sale at Puscifer.com. Night Club opens on all dates.

Puscifer, whose October 2020 concert film, "Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti", broke online attendance records and fully explored what the at-home concert experience could be, celebrate the Halloween weekend with the release of two concert-meets-feature films: "V Is For Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Music From The V Is For… Era” and “Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Conditions Of My Parole”. Watch the trailer below.

Meeting at the intersection of music and theater, Puscifer is known for their thematic, multimedia-laced tours. From a “Hee Haw”-style jamboree to a televangelist revival, from sitting ringside at a Lucha Libre match to the advent of Agent Dick Merkin and the Pusciforce, Puscifer’s transition from live performances to film is a natural extension of the music-meets-acting troupe. The pandemic-induced dawn of the at-home concert experience provided Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round with the tools to turn to film, having now released two movies to date: 2020’s “Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti” and 2021’s “Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer.”

“Those with creative minds are restless. Lockdown was only physical, not mental,” offers Keenan. “The Pandemic was the perfect springboard and opportunity for us all to flex our creative muscles. Here is more evidence.”

Hildy Berger adds: “When life gives you lemons, don’t stop at making lemonade. Plant summa them lemons, grow some goddamn lemon trees, and change your pissy world view. Hell! Make some dang Limoncello!”

V Is For Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Music From The V Is For… Era: Puscifer take you into the famed studios of Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound, where everyone from Led Zeppelin to Van Halen to Elton John and Tom Waits recorded classic albums. In this live performance piece, the band invites fans behind-the-scenes as they re-interpret and re-record songs from their V Is For… Era. Agent Dick Merkin, Major Douche, the briefcase and a few surprise cameos are interspersed amongst the studio footage.

Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Conditions Of My Parole: Billy D is in jail, Hildy is on the war path and Peter Merkin, as usual, is up to no good. The saga of the Bergers continues as Puscifer pairs the duo’s ongoing melodrama with a live, track-by-track re-imagination of the band’s critically-acclaimed 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole. Visually, “Parole Violator” is evocative of Keenan’s North Arizona homestead, with Puscifer’s performance married to striking visuals, dramatic lighting, and in a nod to the band’s 2011/2012 tour in support of the collection, closes with a campfire sing-a-long.

The films, which premiere on October 28 at 12 PM, Pacific/3 PM, Eastern/8 PM, UK/9 PM, EU, remain on-demand for 72 hours. Tickets as well as a selection of limited edition merchandise, exclusive to attendees, are available now via puscifertv.com. Early bird tickets are on-sale through October 21.

