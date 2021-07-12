Quebec's Iconic Le Studio Where RUSH, QUEENSRŸCHE, APRIL WINE Recorded Has Been Demolished; Property Listed For $850K (Video)

According to Rush Is A Band the legendary Le Studio recording studio in Morin Heights, Quebec where Rush recorded several albums throughout the '80s and '90s has been demolished and cleared, and the property it sits on is now for sale for $850K CAD.

The studio was built in 1972 by recording engineer and producer André Perry, Nick Blagona and Yaël Brandeis. In addition to Rush, Le Studio hosted such legendary acts as The Police, Bee Gees, Chicago, David Bowie, April Wine, Cat Stevens and many others over the years.

Perry sold the studio in 1988 and by 2008 it had gone out of business. Since then the property has steadily deteriorated, culminating in August of 2017 when it was partially destroyed by fire.

Despite some half-hearted efforts to rehab the building/property over the years, it was finally demolished and put up for sale earlier this summer as seen in the video below from The Metal Voice.

The lot sale can be found here.