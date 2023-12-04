QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Shares 2023 Christmas Ad For London Stereoscopic Company Ltd.; Video
December 4, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Queen guitarist, Brian May, has shared the 2023 Christmas ad for the London Stereoscopic Company Ltd. Watch below.
A message states: "As we officially find ourselves in the month of December, The London Stereoscopic Company have launched some super Christmas gift offers on their 3-D treasures, including books hand singed by Brian and 3 for 2 on some of his most acclaimed titles."
