QUEEN - New Episode Of "The Greatest Live" Highlights 1986 Two-Night Stand At London's Wembley Stadium; Video
October 27, 2023, an hour ago
Queen have released the 39th episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.
A message states: "Queen may have captivated the world by taking their live shows to some of the most iconic venues across the globe, but there's something equally special playing to your home crowd. As such, their two nights at Wembley Stadium in 1986, remain among their most memorable and treasured performances. Let's enjoy a magical moment from those shows."