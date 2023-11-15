QUEEN Share Rare 1985 Live Video For "Hammer To Fall" From Brazil's Rock In Rio Festival

Queen have released the video below, featuring a performance of "Hammer To Fall", filmed in Rio, Brazil in 1985.

A message states: "The Works Tour of 1984/1985 was one of Queen's biggest and most successful. The show was ever more elaborate, featuring slick new costumes and a brand new state-of-the-art lighting rig, and making for an exciting spectacle on the grandest scale. Never was this more apparent than at the 1985 Rock in Rio festival in Brazil. Queen performed over two nights in front of a vast crowd estimated to be in excess of 250,000 people each night.

"'I Want To Break Free', 'It's A Hard Life', 'Hammer To Fall', 'Is This The World We Created', 'Tear It Up' are all part of the new set, as is 'Radio Ga Ga' with its amazing synchronized hand-clapping audience sequence during the choruses. This is Queen live during their penultimate tour; the Rock In Rio festival in Brazil, January 1985."