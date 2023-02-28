QUEENSRŸCHE Debut "Realms" Music Video; Band Prepares For US Tour With MARTY FRIEDMAN And TRAUMA
February 28, 2023, 37 minutes ago
After releasing their sixteenth studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, last year, Queensrÿche are kicking off 2023 with an extensive US headlining trek in support of the record, featuring special guests Marty Friedman and Trauma.
To coincide with the tour-start this week, Queensrÿche is also giving fans a new video for "Realms" (from Digital Noise Alliance). Produced by Thomas Crane, the clip can be viewed below.
"This track surrounds the ongoing scandals of politicians and the non-transparent cover-ups trying to save their political careers," Queensrÿche comments.
In regards to the upcoming shows, the band adds: "We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance! This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"
Tour dates:
March
3 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
7 - Destin, FL - Club LA
9 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center
10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
12 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
17 - Sycuan Casino Resort - El Cajon, CA
18 - Cannery Casino Hotel - North Las Vegas, NV
19 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon
26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
April
1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium
8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live
Lineup:
Eddie Jackson - bass
Michael Wilton - guitar
Todd La Torre - vocals
Casey Grillo - drums
Mike Stone - guitar
(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)