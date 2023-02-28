QUEENSRŸCHE Debut "Realms" Music Video; Band Prepares For US Tour With MARTY FRIEDMAN And TRAUMA

After releasing their sixteenth studio album, Digital Noise Alliance, last year, Queensrÿche are kicking off 2023 with an extensive US headlining trek in support of the record, featuring special guests Marty Friedman and Trauma.

To coincide with the tour-start this week, Queensrÿche is also giving fans a new video for "Realms" (from Digital Noise Alliance). Produced by Thomas Crane, the clip can be viewed below.

"This track surrounds the ongoing scandals of politicians and the non-transparent cover-ups trying to save their political careers," Queensrÿche comments.

In regards to the upcoming shows, the band adds: "We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, Digital Noise Alliance! This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

Tour dates:

March

3 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

7 - Destin, FL - Club LA

9 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

12 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Event Center

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

17 - Sycuan Casino Resort - El Cajon, CA

18 - Cannery Casino Hotel - North Las Vegas, NV

19 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

25 - Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads Saloon

26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

2 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

7 - Boston, MA - The Palladium

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

16 - St. Petersberg, FL - Jannus Live

Lineup:

Eddie Jackson - bass

Michael Wilton - guitar

Todd La Torre - vocals

Casey Grillo - drums

Mike Stone - guitar

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)