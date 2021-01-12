QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer SCOTT ROCKENFIELD - "I Most Definitely Did Not And Have Not Quit, Walked Away, Retired Or Abandoned Queensrÿche"

Drummer Scott Rockenfield took to social media to confirm that he's still a member of Queensrÿche, and hasn't retired from music. Rockenfield, who had a son in February of 2017 and took paternity leave, was replaced by former Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo, who has been performing with the band ever since. Drum tracks for the band's 2019 album The Verdict, were performed by singer Todd La Torre.

Rockenfield's message: "Wanna hear a fun story? Goes like this: 'Contrary to any statements or interviews coming from other parties, I most definitely 'did not' and 'have not' quit, walked away, retired or abandoned Queensryche??!! Unfortunately, you have not been given the facts by any means…' A total cliffhanger right?... More soon."



(Photo by Kari Pearson, Scott Rockenfield Facebook)