QUEENSRŸCHE Frontman TODD LA TORRE On Upcoming Digital Noise Alliance Album - "It's Our Classic Sound With A Modern Production"; Video

Queensrÿche will release their new album, Digital Noise Alliance, on October 7. Sonic Perspectives collaborator Rodrigo Altaf caught up with the band’s frontman, Todd La Torre, and they discussed the new album, his solo output, the current state of music and several more topics. Watch below:

Once again teaming up with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed), Digital Noise Alliance not only refracts Queensrÿche’s past accomplishments but also pushes into the band’s future. It is the band effortlessly moving from strength to strength: immediate and thought-provoking. Quintessentially Queensrÿche.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"In Extremis"

"Chapters"

"Lost in Sorrow"

"Sicdeth"

"Behind the Walls"

"Nocturnal Light"

"Out of the Black"

"Forest"

"Realms"

"Hold On"

"Tormentum"

"Rebel Yell"

“Behind The Walls” video:

“Forest” video:

“In Extremis” video:

Queensrÿche lineup:

Eddie Jackson (bass)

Michael Wilton (guitar)

Todd La Torre (vocals)

Casey Grillo (drums)

Mike Stone (guitar)

(Photo - Silly Robot Studios)